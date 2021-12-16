news, local-news,

Police have confirmed two children have died after a jumping castle at Hillcrest Primary, Devonport, was thrown about 10 metres into the air by a gust of wind. LATEST: 'Hearts breaking' after four children die in Hillcrest tragedy "This is a very tragic event, and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community, and also our first responders," Western District Commander Debbie Williams said, speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon. READ MORE: Man tests positive to COVID after arriving in Tasmania "There is no doubt that this has been a very confronting and distressing scene. Support and counselling is being made available." EARLIER A child has died after falling about 10 metres from a jumping castle caught up in a gust of wind. A number of others are critical, police have confirmed. The Hillcrest Primary School pupils were celebrating an end-of-year event at the school, when a gust of wind lifted the jumping castle into the air about 10am. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those involved," police said. "No further details about the fatality can be released at this stage for privacy reasons." Several helicopters are responding to the incident to transport patients. Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to respond. EARLIER Parents, neighbours, children and school staff are crying with shock and horror as they watch emergency services flood into Hillcrest Primary School. Less than an hour ago, the school was enjoying its end-of-year celebrations, when a gust of wind lifted a jumping castle into the air. Police say multiple children fell from a height of 10 metres. READ MORE: Magistrate raps police officer's 'rude, provocative' gesture Neighbours and passersby are lining the school fence, with all eyes on a blue tarp that is shielding emergency officers as they work on those who were injured. Multiple ambulances are in attendance and heading to the scene, and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter is on its way. Police have asked drivers on North-West roads to ensure they give way to emergency vehicles. Hillcrest Primary School has asked parents to collect their children "as a matter of urgency". Other people are asked to avoid the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/461bfb46-f388-40ad-ae69-3b6d7f17e19c.JPG/r9_208_3991_2458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg