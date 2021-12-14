news, local-news,

The Sisters Beach fire response has been "phenomenal", according to the Sisters Beach Community Association president. Jono Vincent described the response as swift. "They have done a fantastic job," he said. "I've personally felt quite safe with the presence on the ground and in the air." Mr Vincent explained what it was like to have a fire so close. "It was a bit worrying," he said. "We were waking up several times throughout the night to check how close it was to the hills. "With the helicopters water bombing and flying over our house, it was like we were in a war movie or something." Despite the worst seemingly behind them, Mr Vincent said the community was lucky due to the fire being early in the season. "We were lucky that there were no major fires at the moment in Tasmania so we got all the resources," he said. "There has been no injuries and no properties lost and another positive is it is now a bit safer because some of the fire threat has been burnt." As part of the response, authorities have held community meetings, something the fire's incident controller Nic Deka said was even more important after phone services were disrupted. "Running community meetings is standard practice for a fire of this significant size," Mr Deka said. "There was damage to a Telstra cable and that impacted the community and made the meeting more essential so they were well informed." Mr Deka expected the fire to be contained soon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141052056/83204a41-2de6-481f-a397-72fe42a6ab78.JPG/r0_140_4000_2400_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg