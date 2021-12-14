Santa to visit Bridport for night of carols, food and family fun
Bridport will experience some Christmas cheer as part of the Bridport Lions Club Christmas Carols By the Sea event.
Featuring a visit from Santa, rides, food vans and a free sausage sizzle the event is set to be an evening of family fun.
Christmas Carols By the Sea will be held on Sunday December 19 at the Bridport Village Green. The event kicks off at 5:30pm, with the carols at 7pm.
