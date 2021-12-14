news, local-news,

Bridport will experience some Christmas cheer as part of the Bridport Lions Club Christmas Carols By the Sea event. Featuring a visit from Santa, rides, food vans and a free sausage sizzle the event is set to be an evening of family fun. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania Christmas Carols By the Sea will be held on Sunday December 19 at the Bridport Village Green. The event kicks off at 5:30pm, with the carols at 7pm.

