There is one road in and out of Sisters Beach. Despite the danger when a fire hits a resident assures the community is united against another access point being constructed. Sisters Beach resident Nigel Weeks said everyone was aware of the risks and willing to play their part in staying safe when a fire hit. READ MORE: New wolf spider discovered in Tasmania "We are a small beachside community with a small access road and one power supply that follows the road," he said. "But, all the residents are aware of this and they realise the risks. "We are ready and willing to live with it because we don't want to change it. We love the place." Incident controller Nic Deka said the fire on Saturday afternoon was caused by a burn off that had escaped and an investigation would begin on Monday. On Sunday Mr Deka said the fire had burned 509 hectares and active edges remained. "We have five aircraft, seven Parks and Wildlife crews, seven TFS crews and four bulldozers cleaning up tracks and putting in contaminant lines," he said. "We are hoping to keep it contained to not much more than the current size." He said there was still a long way to go. "Looking at the weather ahead we have a couple of days of warming weather and no rain for the next week," Mr Deka said. READ MORE: Demand to reconsider the benefits of negative gearing "The advice alert level is in place and we will continue to maintain that through Monday, Tuesday and potentially Wednesday." Mr Deka said in summer Coastal residents should always be aware of fire. "We are at a time of year where fires become more likely, so it is an indicator that fires are becoming difficult to control. People who live in areas surrounded by bush should be well prepared and have fire plans." Waratah-Wynyard mayor Robby Walsh said more protective burning earlier in the season should be a priority. "I worried about Sisters Beach being one way in and out if it became an emergency. I feared for the safety of the people in the area," he said. "It is so early in the summer and we have had a lot of growth in the spring." Braddon MP Roger Jaensch said the risk of having one access road was well understood by the community. "The council has undertaken various risk assessments there and there have been contingency plans they have been discussing for the future and ease of access for emergency vehicles and for people to evacuate if needed," he said. When a group of Sisters Beach teenagers saw fire was threatening a property they grabbed buckets of water and ran back and forth from a water tank to help save it. Wynyard High School students Jed Wilson, Benji Catania, Jazz Lazenby, Keith Ross, Denzel Fraser, Texen Fraser, Gil Luttmer and Alax Liefhebber have been praised for their quick thinking on Wattle Avenue about 5.30pm on Saturday. The teens threw buckets of water down the hill to stop the fire from reaching the property and an excavator, and then helped extinguish spot fires before the Tasmania Fire Service arrived. "I think I speak for all the boys, when it started picking up we were scared, but this man's property was in danger. So, we decided to help out do something for the community," Denzel said. "When we first arrived at the property the house owner wasn't there so we thought we would have to protect it until someone got there and we thought we were doing the right thing," Texen added. "When we were leaving the owner was thanking us a lot for saving the property."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/ea042bb8-4e4f-4a52-84cf-2a38ccf45113.JPG/r10_219_4277_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg