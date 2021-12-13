news, local-news,

As the end of the year begins to draw closer, attention turns to what 2022 will offer in the way of events, festivals and gigs. The Red Hot Summer Tour announced its Tasmanian line-up for its 2022 event, and Australian rock band legends The Angels will be included after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 summer tour. The band's lead guitarist and backing vocals man, Rick Brewster, said The Angels were pleased to pick up where they had left off and perform in Launceston following the addition of a Tasmanian leg to the tour. READ MORE: 'No justice': widower despairing of cruel parole prediction The Angels are no amateurs when it comes to the Red Hot Summer Tour, with about half a dozen under the band's belt. "It's a really good show to do. We get to catch up with a lot of the bands we rarely see because everyone is scattered across the country," Brewster said. The band will be playing the original hits that fans know and love, as well as the potential for a few newer songs. "People are starved for entertainment, just as we are starved to get on stage and play. People are there for the music ... they are expecting a good show, and this line-up will give them that," Brewster said. "We are fortunate to have a bank of songs just about everyone knows. There is always a lot of audience participation ... we feed off them and they feed off us." READ MORE: Launceston's Riverbend Park was designed with kids, for kids During the COVID-19 period, Brewster kept himself busy with making guitars, playing music with a friend, and catching up on all the small jobs he had not found the time for previously. "I'd go mad if I wasn't able to play at all," he said. The tour will be headlined by ARIA Hall of Fame's Hunters & Collectors. The band will be joined by James Reyne, The Living End, Baby Animals, and Boom Crash Opera. Tickets for the March 22 event at the Country Club Lawns are on sale. Visit redhotsummertour.com.au for more. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/7a96b7a1-89f5-4875-86f1-492637ecf1b9.jpg/r0_31_2400_1387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg