Examiner, Advocate newspapers not affected by press site proposal

The daily editions of newspapers The Examiner and The Advocate will continue to be printed and distributed in Tasmania under plans announced by publisher ACM to close its press site in Launceston.
Employees of ACM's Rocherlea Print Centre were briefed late today on the proposal to close the facility and contract out the printing of the company's long-standing Tasmanian publications from July 1.
With the changes expected to result in redundancies, consultation with affected printing staff has commenced.
"I can assure you that we are not stepping away from publishing printed copies of our long-standing newspapers, The Examiner and The Advocate, which will continue to be printed in Tasmania and distributed across the state's north and north-west," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
Mr Kendall said an "extensive review" of the operational costs of the print site had shown that outsourcing ACM's printing work to the Hobart facility operated by News Corp would help ensure the ongoing sustainability of The Examiner, The Advocate and the wider ACM business.
"The company and the media industry more broadly have continued to face significant challenges, including the price of newsprint going up by as much as 80 per cent, the rising cost of production and distribution of our papers, the continuing shift in advertising dollars and, more recently, the news funding announcement by Meta," he said.
"The costs of running this manufacturing operation have become challenging for our business and the alternative available to us provides a better commercial outcome while allowing us to focus on our core publishing business and meet the changing demands of our audiences and customers."
Mr Kendall acknowledged that closure was "a difficult decision for our press site colleagues in Tasmania, especially given the rich and proud history of printing The Examiner, which stretches back to 1842".
"But this prudent, proactive strategic change will help us meet the current needs of the business and secure the ongoing success of our highly valued mastheads".
Mr Kendall paid tribute to "the efforts of all of those skilled individuals who have operated the presses for us in Tasmania over the years" and thanked the site's current team for their hard work and expertise.
"We are confident that these proposed changes will make our Tasmanian titles stronger and more sustainable into the future," he said.
