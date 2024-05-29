Kathryn Hay family violence case adjourned because magistrate ill

A defence lawyer for a former Miss Australia and politician who has denied family violence charges says that three more days of hearing may be required.
Dermot Connors, for Kathryn Isobel Hay, 48, made his comment after the second day of the hearing was adjourned because magistrate Simon Brown tested positive for COVID-19.
Ms Hay has pleaded not guilty to a count of emotional abuse and intimidation of her former husband, Troy Shane Richardson, between 2014 and 2022.
Allegations include that Ms Hay threw a bowl of cereal at Mr Richardson, made a throat-slitting gesture towards him, accused him of cheating, told him she wished she had never met him and that she wished she could die because he was mistreating her.
The hearing was originally set down for May 28-29 2024.
Mr Connors, who is halfway through his cross examination of Mr Richardson, told magistrate Ken Stanton that July 17-19 may be required.
Prosecutor Garth Stevens applied for a witness to give evidence by video on July 18.
Mr Stanton adjourned the case until July 17 2024.
