Mandated family violence program on schedule for June 30 start

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 24 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 1:18pm
A Risdon Prison family violence program will begin in August 2024
A key family violence measure which will allow magistrates to mandate that a perpetrator undertake a program should be underway from June 30, service provider Relationships Australia Tasmania says.

