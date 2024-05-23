'Suspicious' Trevallyn fire deemed to be deliberately lit

A "suspicious" unit fire in Trevallyn lit in the early hours of May 24 was deemed to be deliberately lit, Tasmania Fire Service say.
Emergency services responded to reports of a unit fire on Pitt Avenue, Trevallyn, around 2.00am on May 24.
Tasmania Fire Service crews extinguished the fire which had fully engulfed the unit.
A TFS spokesperson said the damage was estimated to be $300,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Launceston Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania anonymously on 1800 333 000 or at crimestopperstas.com.au, and quote OR744393.
