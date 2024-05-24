New advanced surgery technique available for Tasmanian women

A new hysterectomy procedure that offers reduced time in hospital, faster recovery, less pain and no visible scaring is now available for women in Northern Tasmania.
Known as vNOTE (or Vaginal Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery), it does not require surgical cuts to the abdomen.
Instead, a high-definition camera and specialised instruments are inserted through a special device placed in the vagina.
The first two vNOTE procedures were done on the same day in March at Calvary St Vincent's Hospital by Launceston gynaecologist Dr Ben Dhanaraj, who is also the first to be accredited to perform the surgery in Northern Tasmania.
According to Calvary, both women went home the following day, have healed well and reported a "good recovery".
Dr Dhanaraj said the procedure was the next advancement in minimally invasive surgery and another option to consider for women needing surgery to remove reproductive organs.
"Most hysterectomies these days are done using some form of internal or external laparoscopic assisted surgery," Dr Dhanaraj said.
"vNOTES is a relatively new technique, certainly in Australia, and is the next step in making this type of surgery even less invasive and disruptive for women."
Devonport mother of two boys, Anfa Fok Chak, received the procedure and said she had very little pain and what there was only lasted a few days.
"There was some discomfort and weakness that meant I couldn't do much in the first few weeks, but that was to be expected," Ms Chak said.
"For me it was the right decision to have a hysterectomy and I'm glad this procedure was an option for me."
Dr Dhanaraj said the expected time for full internal healing with any hysterectomy was about six weeks, no matter the technique used.
"Results to date in Australia and other countries had shown that because it is minimally invasive and there are no incisions, recovery time with vNOTES can be quicker," Dr Dhanaraj said.
"Especially in terms of the functions women can do in the weeks after, and there seems to be less pain and need for pain medication - it also takes less time in surgery."
