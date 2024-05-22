Hunt for fleeing passenger who evaded police in George Town

Tasmania Police are on the hunt for a fleeing passenger following an evade incident in George Town.
A vehicle failed to stop for police on the East Tamar Highway shortly before 11.30am on May 22.
It then travelled across the Batman Bridge before driving onto a private property near Holwell.
A passenger reportedly fled the car on foot into nearby bush.
The search for the occupants is underway, with the Westpac Helicopter and drones having been deployed to the area.
In a public statement last night, Tasmania Police claimed this was an isolated incident "with no threat to the wider community".
