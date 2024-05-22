The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Hunt for fleeing passenger who evaded police in George Town

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 23 2024 - 11:13am, first published 9:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver failed to stop for police on the East Tamar Highway. Picture by Paul Scambler
A driver failed to stop for police on the East Tamar Highway. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police are on the hunt for a fleeing passenger following an evade incident in George Town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.