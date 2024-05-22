Joshua Kevin Beard caused crash which could have harmed other road users

An Ulverstone man who sped through two red traffic lights on Wellington Street caused a serious crash which had the potential to cause significant harm to other road users, a magistrate said in sentencing.
Joshua Kevin Beard, 40, of Ulverstone, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, disobeying a red traffic light, failing to comply with the duties of a driver in a crash, using an unregistered motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle with no premium cover, driving a motor vehicle whilst a prescribed illicit drug was present in his bodily fluid, and trespassing on July 20, 2022.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said that Beard had caused the crash involving multiple vehicles but had only been charged with reckless rather than dangerous driving.
The court heard Beard drove a Mitsubishi Triton through traffic lights at the corner of Midland Highway and Wellington Street and then through another at the corner of Wellington Street and Howick Street.
Beard's vehicle crashed into a car travelling west on Howick Street and flipped and rolled.
Other vehicles were also hit, including a truck.
Mr Hughes said Beard and his passenger fled from the vehicle without stopping to give other drivers their names, addresses, and other details.
At 3.03 pm, Beard was located about 500 metres away in Charles Street, South Launceston, behind a vehicle on the opposite side to police. It comprised the charge of trespass.
He provided police with the name Nicholas Williams but then revised and provided the correct details.
When tested, his oral fluid showed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine, and he had possession of a knife.
In an interview with police, Beard said a friend, "Deano", had been driving. He was surprised that the police had not spotted him.
Police interviewed Beard's passenger, who provided details of the events before the crash.
The court heard that Beard had been in constant employment until March 2021, when a pallet of timber weighing three tonnes fell on top of him, breaking his arm and ribs and causing damage to the spleen, bladder and spine.
Mr Hughes said the accident had been life-changing, and the loss of work had resulted in a loss of identity and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The court heard that Beard had been using prescription medication for pain but had shortly before the crash stopped using them, causing several blackouts.
"He has no memory of the accident," his defence lawyer Greg Richardson said.
He said that when Beard resumed using the medication, the blackouts stopped.
Mr Hughes said it was mitigating that Beard had pleaded guilty and relinquished a potential defence.
He said it was a serious example of the offence because of the risk to the community.
He convicted him and imposed a 10-week jail sentence, which was wholly suspended on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence for twelve months.
He was disqualified from driving for two years for reckless driving and driving with an illicit drug in his oral fluid.
The court heard last week that in December 2022, Beard received a two-month wholly suspended jail term for affray and unlawfully damaging property.
The sentence came after he was found guilty by a jury of affray in relation to a brawl involving a dozen men at the Lighthouse Hotel in Ulverstone in January 2020, which became a viral social media sensation.
Beard was punched and, in retaliation, threw billiard balls and a chair at a group of men.
