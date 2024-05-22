Northern Midlands Council takes 'step forward' on housing development

A Tasmanian council has voted to take the next step on a project to curb the state's housing shortage.
Northern Midlands councillors achieved majority decision in a May 20 meeting to progress a concept for six new units to 'shovel ready' status.
Having already developed two independent living units in Evandale and Campbell Town, the local government is looking to build on both.
With the current accommodation holding an occupancy record of 100 per cent, the proposed units are expected to house up to 18 people.
Councillor Richard Archer was first to voice his support for the initiative, calling the report "a step forward".
"In light of the present housing crisis, I think the council should do everything possible to develop possibilities for people to live in, especially the poorer section of our community," he said.
Council officers projected the cost of getting the sites shovel ready at $15,000 to $20,000 per unit, with the design stage priced at $90,000 to $120,000.
Construction costs are estimated to be between $350,000 and $400,000 per unit.
Cr Archer said he was aware of the project's pricetag and that the council didn't generally serve as a housing provider.
"So I think this report will give us an idea of what is possible, perhaps get it through the design stage," he said.
"Then I'd be quite happy for the council to make a decision on where we proceed from there."
The recommendation put before councillors also made mention that progressing the proposal would allow the council to capitalise on future grant funding to assist in delivering the 10,000 homes in 10 years plan.
But the initiative wasn't without its detractors, as Councillor Paul Terret questioned if the responsibility should fall to the council.
"Yes, we do have the land, but there are other agencies that could provide this housing much easier," he said.
"Spending roughly $100,000 just to get something shovel ready, when there is no guarantee that we will get a grant for this particular project, is putting the cart before the horse."
Cr Terret criticised the recommendation for spending local ratepayer's money on "what effectively is six households".
"As much as I feel for people who are in the housing shortage, I don't believe that as a council we can accept doing what should be done by the state and Federal government first-hand," he said.
"We're very good at the old rates, roads and rubbish. So taking on additional things like this is maybe a direction that I don't believe we should be going down."
Cr Terret's position was ultimately unpopular, as he was the only member of the council to vote against the project.
Councillor Alison Andrews said the funding could likely be sourced outside of the LGA.
"All we need to do is get them shovel ready, I don't expect that we would be footing the bill ourselves for the construction," she said.
"This is a way that council can get involved in meeting the needs of its ratepayers.
"One of the big needs of the people who live in our municipality is housing, so I'll be supporting it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.