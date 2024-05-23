What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

May 22 - 25
Launceston Church Grammar students will star in their school's latest production, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, an adaptation of the 1992 classic film arriving at the Princess Theatre in late May.
The feel-good story follows Scott, a championship ballroom dancer who defies all the rules to follow his heart and "make up his own moves" when he meets Fran, a first-time dancer.
It features songs from the original film including Love is in the Air, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Time After Time, as well as new songs from internationally acclaimed artists and composers like Sia.
Launceston Grammar's production of Strictly Ballroom - The Musical is playing at the Princess Theatre from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
May 26
This months band at The Royal Oak on Sunday is Tin Pocket.
They are a Hobart group who formed in November last year and are best known for their Rhythm and Blues, Soul and Bluesy sound.
Come along and enjoy this featured band and the jam session that follows between 2-5pm at The Oak.
Main act kicks off at 2.00pm, followed by jamming until 5.00pm.
May 26
There are over 33,300 people living with MS in Australia, and 1 in 3 of us will be directly impacted through a diagnosed family member, friend or colleague.
Multiple sclerosis is a lifelong disease for which there is no known cure ... yet. This is why funding for support and services is so vital while the search for a cure continues.
Come celebrate the resilience and diversity of our amazing MS community - whether you're moving on your feet, using a wheelchair, or pushing a pram.
Sign up solo, with a mate, bring your dog, or get the team together.
No matter your style, let's move together to support Australians living with this devastating neurological condition.
Visit Launceston Central to register for the walk or for more information.
'A Tasmanian Map' with Pete Hay and Bert Spinks
May 29
A couple of storytellers walk into a Tassie bar... join Pete Hay and Bert Spinks for their show 'A Tasmanian Map', a collection of poems and tales that venture onto backroads and walking tracks of the island in an attempt to explore something of this island's character and identity.
It's the first time that Pete and Bert have brought the show to Launnie, and the historic Royal Oak Hotel will now play host to their well-travelled live show.
They will be supported by by local singer-songwriter Saree Salter.
Pete Hay is a widely published poet, author and academic, and Bert Spinks is a writer, poet, storyteller and bushwalking guide from Tasmania.
The show kicks off at 7pm and tickets are available via Royal Oak Hotel.
An ongoing Art Exhibition in the Back Room at Steve's Grill in the Centennial Hotel can be viewed during restaurant hours. The works are displayed by a variety of artists who use all mediums to bring visual pleasure to the viewer.
This month our featured Solo Artist is a well known Launceston artist, Fred Fullerton, who has used autumn as an inspiration for his paintings on display and for sale in the restaurant.
Liza Snow, who has a variety of watercolours and acrylics, is the featured solo artist at the Curry Club in Elizabeth Street.
At the ARTrium gallery, the strong and vivid acrylics of Hazel Parsissons are on display.
For more information, contact Diana Diffey on 0410 447 099.
May - August
The Deloraine Walking Club was established in 1972 by Charles Crowden. Interested in exploring the local area, he gathered together a party of like minded individuals and the club was born.
Today we carry on this tradition and have a programme packed with activities. There is something scheduled for almost every weekend of the year, plus an occasional mid week outing.
Activities include day walks, overnight and extended walks, car camping trips and bike rides. There are also plenty of social get togethers.
We encourage interested prospective members to contact our membership officer who can provide you with further safety and programme information.
