The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'The dogs' home makes my heart sing - I get back far more than I give'

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
May 23 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Reid of the Launceston Dogs' Home with Snickers, an 11 week old puppy. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lucy Reid of the Launceston Dogs' Home with Snickers, an 11 week old puppy. Picture by Paul Scambler

Karen Mackenzie has volunteered at the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania in Launceston since 2018.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.