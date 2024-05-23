'The dogs' home makes my heart sing - I get back far more than I give'

Karen Mackenzie has volunteered at the Dogs' Homes of Tasmania in Launceston since 2018.
In that time Ms Mackenzie, a volunteer and foster carer, had helped in more ways than one.
Ms Mackenzie said volunteering at the dog's home made her "heart sing".
"I love spending time with the dogs and rejoice when they are adopted," she said.
"Volunteering at the Dogs' Homes makes my heart sing - I get back far more than I give.
"It makes me feel good doing something that makes a difference."
Ms Mackenzie said she hoped her time spent with the dogs helped them cope between adoption.
"I hope the time I spend with the dogs waiting for adoption helps them to cope - a pat, cuddle, and a kind word hopefully helps."
Staff supervisor at Dogs' Home of Tasmania, Luci Reid, said Ms Mackenzie had been an avid volunteer for years.
"Karen has devoted years of dedication and passion to not only the dogs but staff as well," she said.
"Thanks to her focus and fundraising we have been able to buy enrichment items for the dogs and maintenance supplies."
Ms Reid said volunteer work helped the business extend its services through the community, and staff enjoyed sharing their passion for dogs.
"Having volunteers means we can extend our care and compassion through the community."
"We love sharing our passion for the dogs and watching our volunteers develop such deep, caring relationships with the pooches waiting for their forever homes.
National Volunteer Week is from May 20 - 26 and celebrates the work of volunteers.
