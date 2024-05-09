Police charge four following Kings Wharf incident, one person seriously injured

Four people have been charged following an isolated incident near Kings Wharf at Invermay yesterday afternoon.
Police and emergency services were called to the area just before 4pm, May 9, after reports of a physical altercation between four people reportedly in possession of weapons.
Police took three people, believed to be involved in the altercation, into custody at the scene and have since charged them with wounding and common assault.
The 19 year old woman, 23 year old man, and 53 year old man - all from Invermay - were bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
A fourth person near the scene at the time of the incident was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Police reported that one person received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, and was taken to the Launceston General Hospital by ambulance.
A second person received non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital.
No other persons were injured.
A police spokesperson said this was a "targeted incident involving people known to each other, and there was no threat to the wider community."
Anyone with information should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
