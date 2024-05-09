Cystic Fibrosis focus of Clifford Craig Mother's Day fundraiser

The Launceston Friends of Clifford Craig celebrated their annual Mother's Day Luncheon fundraiser featuring an inspiring address from Cystic Fibrosis Tasmania vice president Judi McGee, who lost her son to cystic fibrosis in 2010.
Cystic fibrosis is a recessive genetic condition that primarily affects the lungs and gradually impacts other vital organs.
Despite medical advancements, there is no cure and the average life expectancy is 47 years old.
Ms McGee said after her son's death, she wanted to raise awareness of the disease and the challenges individuals and families face.
She said there were many misconceptions that surrounded the disease.
"Particularly because the people that are suffering from this disease, they don't look any different from you and I," Ms McGee said.
"If they have a bad cough, or they're short of breath, people seem to think that they have asthma or just the common cold.
"A lot of people don't realise that it actually can be a fatal disease ... life expectancy has improved a lot but we're still losing them in their 20s and 30s."
Ms McGee told the room she wanted to give a mother's perspective on the disease.
Clifford Craig chief executive Vanessa Cahoon said the annual luncheon encouraged mum's to get together and share stories.
"We're really excited to have Judi with us sharing her journey and story around cystic fibrosis," Ms Cahoon said.
"The funds raised today by the Friends of Clifford Craig will go towards the Clifford Craig Foundation so we're very grateful that everyone's come along here today and supported us."
