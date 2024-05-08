St Pat's students to bring dance, drama and music to the stage

More than 150 students are taking to the stage for an array of performances running the gamut from dance to drama and music.
St Patrick's College will present their show Wonder - a showcase of the school's talented and creative cohort from year 7 to 12 - on Friday, May 10, at the Princess Theatre.
The one-night-only event is promising an "unforgettable" evening of small group and solo dance pieces, drama vignettes, and contemporary musical items, each crafted to the night's themes of imagination and wonder.
Having commenced rehearsals early in the first school term this year, the students are hoping to showcase their "dedication, enthusiasm and commitment" to their audiences.
Some of those students include standouts like Mia Carroll, who will perform with an aerial piece; Jack Adams on the piano; the St Patrick's College drumline; and Evie Schipper, the youngest member of the cast, making her stage debut at seven years of age.
Music enthusiasts are also "in for a treat", with a mix of rock bands, string orchestra/rock crossovers and a variety of solo acts spanning both contemporary and classical genres.
Theatre fans will also be able to indulge in performances by students from Year 9 and 10 curriculum drama, TASC Drama 3, and Youth Drama Club
And finally, the strong dance culture at St Patrick's College will also take centre stage with curriculum dance classes and solo performances, all interpreted through the lens of "wonder".
The dance section is also home to one of the evening's highlights: a group dance piece which will be filmed live during the show and entered into the prestigious Wakakirri National Story-Dance Festival.
St Patrick's College's Wonder is playing at the Princess Theatre on Thursday, May 8, from 7.00pm. Tickets are limited and available for purchase online at the Theatre North website.
