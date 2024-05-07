Launceston soccer spectators in the zone for twilight derby fixture

The result may have been one-sided but the turnout for Launceston's latest NPL Tasmania derby suggests such spectacles are a firm favourite with the region's soccer followers.
Launceston United's Birch Avenue ground was packed for Saturday's fixture against neighbours Launceston City with latecomers directed into the venue's rarely-used overflow car park.
Three goals in the opening 17 minutes swiftly killed off the contest as City cantered to a 6-0 win, but there was much to learn from the occasion.
A thumping from a club where he is a life member would have been hard to take for Lino Sciulli, but the United coach remained commendably upbeat.
"We worked really hard but made a lot of silly little mistakes that cost us goals," he said.
"City were well drilled and knocked it around really well and we were a bit behind the eightball, but once we got a little bit of mongrel in us we started to actually try and get the ball before they did, rather than react to what they were doing."
United may have yielded just two points from their 27 games since joining the statewide league last season, but Sciulli said there are definite signs of improvement.
"The rest of the game was quite competitive," he added. "We let more goals in, obviously, but it's a work in progress."
While import Thierry Swaby has grabbed most of the limelight, City's strong form this season has been built on a solid central defensive partnership.
Daniel Latinovic is a tall, strong centre-half from Queensland who has been playing US college soccer while Will Humphrey is already something of an NPL Tasmania veteran having also played for Northern Rangers and Riverside.
Both still in their early 20s, the duo have created a relaxed understanding at the heart of City's defence.
"We're really pleased with them," City's assistant coach Nathan Pitchford said.
"Individually they are extremely good players and in a short period of time they've been able to develop a really good rapport with each other - a rapport between centre-backs that we probably didn't nail as well last year.
"They both look to play the ball, they can both win the ball in the air and on the ground and are balancing each other really well. It's been really promising.
"Will's a little bit more proven as a midfielder, but I think Dan also fancies himself as a bit of a midfielder. But they are both ball-playing centre-backs who are willing to do the hard work as well. We couldn't ask for much more than that."
The value of quality imports has rarely been more noticeable than this NPL Tasmania season.
In the wake of United's Malik Smith opting to head home to Canada, City's strong showing starred Junior Akwasi Agyekum, who also arrived from the Canadian Premier League, and Swaby, whose career began at English Football League side Bristol City.
Another Canadian, centre-back Adrian Anthony, and Chilean striker Emanuel Ponce are also pivotal at both ends of the pitch for Riverside, but United coach Lino Sciulli believes clubs need to focus more on home-grown players.
"What we're trying to do here is build something for the future and the least amount of imports we have to bring in the better," he said. "We have to, we recognise that, but less rather than more and hopefully these kids will come on in the next couple of years."
Sciulli said departures and retirements have hit his NPL squad hard.
"We're losing a few players ... so our 23 is looking minimal at the moment but that's fine too. You have to play with what you've got.
"I can't wait until the middle of the year comes and we can start bringing some people in and changing some names."
Previous Friday evening NPL Tasmania derbies at Riverside have been well attended and the 4.30pm Saturday kick-off also seemed to appeal to the region's match-goers.
Having the main spectator area situated on the eastern side of United's Newstead home meant baseball caps were a welcome accessory as the sun set across the pitch.
However, the Birch Avenue watching experience has hardly been enhanced by the huge chain link fence which now adorns three sides of the main pitch.
Somewhat reminiscent of post-hooliganism lower division English grounds in the 1970s and '80s, the structure undoubtedly diminishes spectator enjoyment.
It also prompted several spectators - and at least one journalist - to climb on the existing waste-high perimeter fence to view over the top, something that health and safety chiefs would not view favourably.
