City's import striker Thierry gunning to emulate famous namesake

Launceston City import striker Thierry Swaby has wasted little time justifying his coach's comparisons with famous namesake Thierry Henry.
A goal and assist befitting Arsenal's legendary Frenchman helped City record an eye-catching Lakoseljac Cup win over South Hobart on Saturday and the 21-year-old is hoping to continue the trend as Daniel Syson's men take on Northern neighbours Riverside on Wednesday evening.
Asked who his club's new signing reminded him of before the season started, Syson said: "I know it's an obvious comparison given his name, but he plays very like Thierry Henry. He loves that left-hand side, even as a centre-forward, and he has the same dribbling ability - he just glides past players without seeming to go through the gears."
Swaby admitted he was flattered by the comment.
"I did see that in the newspaper," he said. "I was a bit taken aback but I think it's not too much of a crazy comparison.
"There is more to it than the name and I think you'll see that this season and I think you could see it in my goal - the same technique - it's the Thierry Henry special you know!"
Playing off the left behind centre forward Diesel Murfet, Swaby caused plenty of problems for Ken Morton's men in Saturday's 2-1 win and said he was enjoying rebuilding an injury-ravaged career in Tasmania.
Born and raised in Bath in south-west England, Swaby was picked up by nearby Bristol City when he was 11 and spent eight years in the Championship club's academy system.
Released following an injury, he took a six-month break before finding an opportunity through the League Football Education which saw him spend two weeks on a showcase tour in Western Australia in November.
"The organiser sent my clips to Sys who was very impressed and asked me to come out," Swaby said. "His plans involved me heavily and he showed a lot of belief in my ability so I thought this was the best move for my career.
"I was a bit nervous coming over here. I didn't know what to think of it and how the boys were going to be but they welcomed me like one of their own straight away. I felt from the very first day that I got here that I'm part of the family and it's only got stronger and we'll push on for the season."
Swaby is sharing what he called "the import house" with fellow newcomers Daniel Latinovic, Cameron Jeffery and 'Junior' Akwasi Agyekum and is confident about the season ahead.
"I'm enjoying Tasmania. There's not many distractions so I'm fully focused on football. It's a great place - the Gorge is a nice place to chill out in my spare time.
"I saw the season last year, I think we came fifth. They said they struggled towards the end of the season. I think this year we can definitely push for top four or top three and a good cup run."
He even shares his coach's allegiance to an English team. Asked who he supports in the Premier League, Swaby replied: "Arsenal, I have to with this name."
Wednesday's derby is the rescheduled fixture after the teams' original meeting was abandoned following the broken leg sustained by Olympic winger Will Fleming.
Just 27 minutes were played in the March 15 match in which the score was at 1-1 after Olympic's Gedi Krusa and City's Will Humphrey had both converted penalties against their former teams.
Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said his team is up for the clash which kicks off at Windsor Park at 7.30pm.
"We want to get our first win of the NPL league but it's going to be tough," he said." I'm sure they are ready, but we are ready too. It's going to be a very good game for everyone.
"It's going to be a very tough game with two really good teams."
New signings Emanuel Ponce (two), James Trevis and James Pelletier bagged the goals as Olympic also progressed into the Lakoseljac Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Hobart United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.