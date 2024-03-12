Long road to Riverside leads South American striker to bold predictions

He may have travelled more than 11,000 kilometres and have a pro career spanning five countries, but Emanuel Ponce hasn't taken long making himself at home in Tasmania.
Among the latest import signings to grace the statewide soccer leagues, the 29-year-old Chilean striker is already praising the serenity of his latest surroundings, banged in seven goals in pre-season and is calling his coach "Gaffer".
Swapping the hustle of Santiago for the peace of Windsor Park, Ponce can't wait for Riverside Olympic's opening fixture against cross-town rivals Launceston City on Friday night.
"When Gaffer called me and told me about the club's project, I really liked it," he said. "He told me Riverside was a very family team and I say yes straight away."
After playing professionally in his homeland plus Bolivia, China and South Korea, Ponce has spent six years in Australia, playing NPL 1, 2 and 3 in Sydney with clubs including Marconi, Dulwich Hill and Parramatta.
Bagging 32 goals last year and being named player of the season prompted Olympic's "gaffer", Helder Dos Santos Silva, to get in touch and invite Ponce to Riverside.
"I am happy to be at Riverside, it is a very familiar club, everyone welcomed me well," he said.
"We have a group of very talented young people at Riverside who want to succeed. We see a united and good team for this season. I want to be champion, this is the reason I am here."
With Olympic finishing second-bottom last season, Ponce is taking responsibility for increasing their tally of 21 goals and four wins.
"Here there are a lot of young players with good quality but we have experience with Gedi (Krusa), the goalkeeper (Dan Nash), me ... I like the passion and quality when training. I love this passion.
"I did not see the team last season but I think this season will be much better. Minimum top three.
"Tasmania is really quiet. It much better here because in Sydney there is a lot of people. Here is really friendly, I really like it. Santiago is too big, like Sydney. Too many people."
Friday night's match at Windsor Park kicks off at 8.15pm.
