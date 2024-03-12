The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Long road to Riverside leads South American striker to bold predictions

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 12 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Riverside teammates Emanuel Ponce and James Pelletier celebrate together during pre-season. Picture by Nembang Sushil
New Riverside teammates Emanuel Ponce and James Pelletier celebrate together during pre-season. Picture by Nembang Sushil

He may have travelled more than 11,000 kilometres and have a pro career spanning five countries, but Emanuel Ponce hasn't taken long making himself at home in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.