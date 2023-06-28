Canadian centre-back Adrian Anthony has not taken long making himself at home at Riverside Olympic.
In addition to enjoying the surrounds of Windsor Park, the 21-year-old from Toronto also slotted seamlessly into a defence which kept free-scoring Devonport quiet for much of his opening match, earning high praise from coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"Adrian as a person is excellent, his personality is full of charisma, and brings with it a lot of leadership," he said.
"As a player, Adrian is what I call a "unit" - full of potential with a massive space and progression, with the young lads feeding from him."
Born in Canada with a British mother, Anthony played in the Canadian Soccer League, had a COVID-aborted spell in Portugal and then joined Spanish fifth division club CP Alburquerque before hearing of Olympic's interest.
"Helder called me on WhatsApp telling me about his project here," he said. "He said he wanted to change the atmosphere of the team to bring in a professional environment and thought I would fit in well with that.
"I did not know much about Tasmania. I just told people Australia and they think of kangaroos and huge spiders. I really did not know much about Tasmania until I got here but it's nice and quiet, the people are very nice. I really like the clubhouse here and everyone eating together on Thursday nights.
"I just want to showcase myself and my talent and be a part of the transition of this team. I'm strong and aggressive, comfortable on the ball. I don't like to give the ball away."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
