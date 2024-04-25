The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Anzac Features

RSL encouraged by enduring popularity of Anzac Day services in Launceston

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 25 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadet Seth Padman and cadets from the 62 ACU Launceston at the Launceston Cenotaph on Anzac Day. Picture Paul Scambler
Cadet Seth Padman and cadets from the 62 ACU Launceston at the Launceston Cenotaph on Anzac Day. Picture Paul Scambler

RSL president Graeme Barnett was overwhelmed with the crowd that turned up to the annual Anzac Day commemoration at the century-old Cenotaph at Royal Park in Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Anzac Features

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.