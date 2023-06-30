A new boutique cinema has officially opened in St Helens with hopes to capitalise on the East Coast's growing tourism industry and further plans to add a bar, eatery and microbrewery to its offering.
The Easy Tiger officially opened on Friday, June 30, in the first step of the proposed $2 million major redevelopment of the former Forum Cinema site, which closed down a decade ago.
Its new owners, a collective of Tasmanian business people, come from a range of professional backgrounds - from journalist to contractor and brewer - and have plans to "bring the venue to life and offer something for everyone" from locals to visitors.
The opening hopes to capitalise on the influx of visitors from St Helens' world-class mountainbiking tracks.
Easy Tiger co-owner Jason Unwin said with his love of mountain biking and family ties in the area, he was drawn to St Helens and hoped to transform its nightlife with this first step a taste of what was to come.
"St Helens is a place that needed this boutique cinema and we wanted to make sure we did it right," Mr Unwin said.
"The coast had been starved for a cinema experience; everything here is a daytime pastime.
"Giving people something to do on an evening, whether they're a local or a visitor, that's why we started Easy Tiger."
The cinema - the first stage of the development - officially opened on Friday, but had been running for the last five weeks and experienced a "fantastic demand, even turning some people away".
The refit of the building on Pendrigh Street - which in a past life had been a skating rink and pool before it was the Forum Cinema - included adding 48 deluxe seats, a 5.1 Dolby surround sound system and a state-of-the-art laser projector.
It also features the full suite of cinema accoutrements: a snack bar, popcorn machine and coffee machine, as well as drinks including beer and wine.
Mr Unwin said Easy Tiger would be open seven days and screen everything from new release blockbusters through to old classics, as well as hosting theme nights and being available for hire.
One of the business' co-owners, Tim Bishop, a former head brewer at Boag's and a judge of the Australian International Beer Awards, will lead Thirsty Tiger, the company's planned microbrewery.
The group's overall vision for the eventually redeveloped site was to create a social hub and "something St Helens has never seen before".
The Easy Tiger's next stages are planned for opening next summer pending construction time and materials.
Labor member for Lyons Brian Mitchell opened the site and said Easy Tiger was an example of how "getting things right for locals meant the tourists would follow".
"I think Tasmania generally is starved of things to do on an evening," Mr Mitchell said.
"What this does, it gives people somewhere to go and something to do, especially in regional Tasmania and the East Coast.
"This is absolutely a sign of things to come for the North East Coast and it is a great pleasure for me to open this today."
