The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Easy Tiger cinema opens in St Helens

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 1 2023 - 7:39am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right: Easy Tiger co-owners Yvette Rance, Jason Unwin, Brad Nowland and Emma Hope, and at back, Tim Bishop, Morgan Roberts, Raechel Roberts at the cinema's opening in St Helens. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Left to right: Easy Tiger co-owners Yvette Rance, Jason Unwin, Brad Nowland and Emma Hope, and at back, Tim Bishop, Morgan Roberts, Raechel Roberts at the cinema's opening in St Helens. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A new boutique cinema has officially opened in St Helens with hopes to capitalise on the East Coast's growing tourism industry and further plans to add a bar, eatery and microbrewery to its offering.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Reporter for The Examiner, Launceston, with a passion for arts, culture, community and people. Contact me at declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.