Communities can take action to reduce the bushfire risk as the cooler months approach, the state government says.
Tasmania's fire permit period for 2022-23 finished on Friday, April 14, however Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis was urging the community to use this time wisely.
He said that the end of the fire permit period meant landowners could complete fuel reduction burns on their own land to manage bushfire risk and avoid potential future devastation to property and infrastructure.
"From 2am today you no longer need a fire permit to do fuel reduction burns and autumn is the perfect time to burn off," Mr Ellis said on Friday.
"Fuel loads are high after a number of wet years and with the potential for a hot, high-risk, El Nino summer ahead we need to reduce the danger now.
"Landowners still need to take steps like managing the size of your fire, considering conditions and working closely with your neighbours to make sure that fire and the smoke from your burn isn't going to impact others."
He said Tasmania's Fuel Reduction Program strategically reduced bushfire risk in the areas that provided the most protection to communities, critical infrastructure and natural values.
Last year nearly 32,500 hectares of strategic land was burned to remove leaf litter, shrubs and other debris to reduce the impact of bushfire, the state government confirmed.
Between the start of the 2022-23 Fire Permit Period and April 4, the Tasmania Fire Service issued 968 fire permits and responded to more than 709 vegetation fires across the State.
Landowners should contact the Tasmania Fire Service to register their burns and ask for any advice they might need on 1800 000 699 or visit fire.tas.gov.au for more information.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
