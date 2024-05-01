History beckons as teams learn their semi-final destinies

Riverside Olympic are confident they can create more club history while Launceston United face a familiar foe as the teams carry Northern hopes into statewide cup semi-finals.
Reaching the last four for the first time, Olympic will host the Kingborough side which ended Launceston City's hopes on Saturday.
Meanwhile, United will travel to Kingborough for the semi-final for the second season running as they chase a fourth-consecutive final appearance.
Although Olympic lost their season-opener 8-1 to Kingborough, coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said the teams will be on equal terms at Windsor Park.
"It's the first time Riverside have been in this position so we will try to make everyone at the club proud of us," he said.
"A semi-final is always 50-50 and we will make sure we give them a good game and try and get to the final.
"A home tie is always good in front of our fans and it is special to be in this situation."
The Portuguese tactician watched the Lions come from behind in the quarter-final to win 2-1 over a City side which had accounted for perennial challengers South Hobart in the previous round.
"Kingborough are a side that loves possession but we know where they are weak and will try and exploit that, but obviously they will be doing the same to us."
In Saturday's quarter-final at Clarence, Olympic blew a two-goal lead but went on to win 5-2 through goals from Emanuel Ponce (two), Henry Cook, Austin Marshall and Gedi Krusa.
Captain Kobe Kemp scored both Kingborough goals against City whose former striker Noah Mies plays a pivotal role in an experienced Lions side also featuring Eli Luttmer, Keenan Douce and player-coach Alfred Hess.
In the Women's Statewide Cup, United will be hoping for a repeat of last season when they beat Kingborough 1-0 away in the semi.
The Birch Avenue outfit also beat the Lions 3-1 in the 2022 final at KGV with two goals from defender Laura Dickinson.
United advanced to the last four on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Southern Championship side University, secured by two headers from Bianca Anderson and another by Dani Gunton.
Kingborough saw off Riverside 7-2 on Saturday, despite a double from the prolific Meg Connolly.
In the other semi-final, South Hobart host a Devonport side which progressed through the quarters when neighbours Burnie United forfeited.
"Obviously, Devonport and South Hobart are the top two in the league so to avoid those two is probably a good thing but I believe any of the four remaining teams is capable of winning the cup," Rawlinson added.
"We'll just be doing our best to make our way through to the final again."
United, who lost last season's final 2-0 to South Hobart having progressed through three rounds without conceding a goal, are yet to face Kingborough in the league this season.
Reigning Lakoseljac Cup champions Devonport, who beat Hobart City 4-0 on Saturday, will host a Glenorchy side which also overcame Southern Championship opposition in the quarters with a 7-0 win over South East United.
In the other statewide cup draws conducted by Football Tasmania on Wednesday, Launceston City will host cross-town neighbours Riverside in the under-17 boys' competition.
All ties will take place on the weekend of May 17-19.
Riverside Olympic v Kingborough
Devonport v Glenorchy
South Hobart v Devonport
Kingborough v Launceston United
South Hobart v Devonport
Clarence v Glenorchy
Glenorchy v Kingborough
Taroona v South Hobart
Devonport v Glenorchy
Launceston City v Riverside Olympic
