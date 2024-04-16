Connolly set to bring up century against some familiar foes

Meg Connolly is hoping her 100th match for Riverside goes the same way as her first.
The Olympic striker will bring up the three-figure milestone at the tender age of 21 against Launceston United on Saturday with memories of her debut still fresh.
"That was against United as well and I scored three. I remember it clear as day - I loved that game," she said.
"It was at Birch Avenue and I came off the bench. I felt so frazzled because it was my first game as striker - I had never played there before, I'd always been a defender."
Ninety-nine games, 176 goals and five seasons later, Connolly will line up against the same opponent albeit in vastly different circumstances.
Instead of being the freshest face in the side, playing up front in the Women's Northern Championship, she will lead her side out as captain playing a holding midfield role in her fourth match in the Women's Super League.
"It's weird, I don't feel old enough to be playing 100 games," she said. "I don't feel like I've played that many games - I still feel young!
"But it's a cool milestone and exciting, especially playing them all at the same club."
Connolly's goal-scoring statistics make for formidable reading. In her 93 league and three cup games before this season, her goals came at an average of 1.823 per match as she finished with totals of 41, 44 and 43 across the last three seasons.
After the Windsor Park club elected to step up to statewide competition this season, Connolly opened her account with a splendid solo effort in the 2-2 draw at fellow newcomers Glenorchy which was voted WSL goal of the round.
"I'm loving the state league," she said. "It's more fast-paced and intense which is good. I'm enjoying the step up. I feel I got very comfortable in the Northern Champs so it's nice to be challenged a bit more playing against the top people in the state."
The multiple club player of the year is also relishing her new role in Chris Rademacher's side.
"I started playing centre defensive-mid at the start of the season and I'm liking it. I like to be aggressive but then I find I burn out too quickly because I'm trying to make lots of runs, so I like playing that holding midfield spot because I can still be aggressive without having to run the whole pitch which is nice.
"And I tend to become too defensive if I'm playing as a 'six' so it's nice to be able to run forward rather than having to hang back.
"I'm missing striker I suppose but it's nice to have a bit of a different challenge. I went from playing defensive in juniors to striker to this where I probably get more of the ball. Sometimes there are games when I'm stuck up front and we're defending more and you feel like you can't do much so it's nice to get the ball and get it forward rather than standing there waiting for it to come."
Connolly will come up against some familiar faces in the United side on Saturday.
Having gone neck-and-neck with former Northern Rangers striker Mo Ritchie (nee Chamberlin) for recent NCW golden boot awards (scoring 90 goals between them last season), the pair will be reunited at Windsor Park while long-time teammate Chelsea Wing and her sister Amelia are also set to turn out against their old side.
Embracing the challenge of higher competition, Connolly has a simple secret for enjoying the sport.
"Growing up it was always about the people I played with and that just kept me here. A lot of the girls I have grown up playing with have moved on but we're still growing as a team and it's fun.
"It's always just been fun for me so I'll just keep playing."
