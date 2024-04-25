Air Force Officer says: 'Family support is pivotal for our veterans'

An award-winning Air Force veteran with a four-decade career said family support was amongst the most important thing returned veterans needed and lamented the loss of colleagues through suicide.
Warrant Officer (WOFF) Colin 'Titch' Thacker is the current secretary for Beaconsfield RSL and is still serving as a reservist in the Royal Australian Air Force after 44 years of service.
He says The Returned and Services League of Australia (RSL) needs to enlist more members.
WOFF Thacker transitioned from a full-time officer to a reserve officer in February last year.
In 2003, he was deployed to the Middle East with the P-3 Orion aircraft for three months.
In 2010, he moved to Tarinkot County, Afghanistan, with an army unit for Support Unit Number Four for eight months.
For three years, between 2012 and 2015, he was with the Combat Support Unit in the Middle East again and was assigned to "Operation Resolute", a border protection mission.
In that role, he was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross (CSC) on the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List.
On the 30th of May 2011, Lance Corporal Andrew Jones, one of WOFF Thacker's team members, was shot and killed by a member of the Afghan National Army in Tarinkot County.
"The impact that it had on the team was devastating, but the leadership displayed by the then major Paul Rogers, our Commanding Officer, certainly kept the team together, " WOFF Thacker said.
The warrant officer said his team was constantly rocketed in Afghanistan.
"We had the balloon above the base that could detect incoming rockets, and we would usually get about one minute of warning from the incoming rocket alarm," he said.
The officer said he has the ringtone sound of that alarm system on his phone today as a way of remembering what he and his fellow veterans went through in Afghanistan.
"Even though we went through a tragic time, it doesn't play on me; if anything, it helps me remember the times that we had, and I'll never forget "Jonesy".
WOFF Thacker said each returning service member has different tolerance levels for the experience that they have gone through.
"Whether you're coming back to Tasmania or wherever you're coming back to, obviously, the support from family is pivotal.
"Fortunately, these days, the support that the Australian Defence Forces (ADF) gives to those returning members, and particularly those who have experienced some tragic circumstances like our team did, has certainly increased over the years," he said.
WOFF Thacker highlighted the issue of veteran suicide and said, "Unfortunately, some veterans don't put their hand up enough, and it's unfortunate because there is plenty of professional support available for our servicemen and women."
The warrant officer also highlighted the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and how some veterans turn to alcohol and drugs to cope.
"That then leads to families breaking down, and homelessness and also, unfortunately, self-harm and suicide," WOFF Thacker said.
WOFF Thacker helps about 1,000 reservist members find employment support through job postings and says, "That has been extremely rewarding."
Another passion of WOFF Thacker is getting more community support for RSL branches nationwide.
"Whether people have served six years or 44 years like me, it's about getting our military members into organisations such as the RSL where like-minded people can get together and discuss the good and bad times," he said.
Open Arms offers 24 hour mental health support for navy, army and air force personnel, veterans and their families on 1800 011 046.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.