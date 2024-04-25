Tasmanian wildlife sanctuary helps restore endangered quoll to mainland

The Eastern quoll is resting easy in its natural habitat on the mainland thanks to the efforts of Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary in the state's North.
Extinct in the wild in mainland states since the early 1960s, Trowunna partnered with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia's rewildling team to return the spotted marsupials to their former home.
The quolls now reside in a "feral free safe haven" site in the Booderee botanic gardens on the South coast of NSW.
Trowunna's conservation programs manager Emily Dowling said this was an "incredible achievement" by all involved in the project.
"This is a huge step towards conservation efforts for Eastern quolls," Ms Dowling said.
'Trowunna has been heavily involved in quoll conservation over the Sanctuary's 40 year history.
"To see the many years of work alongside the WWF rewilding team culminate in the final release of this species back into its former habitat is ultimately everything the sanctuary is about."
Ms Dowling said captive bred animals played an essential part in rewildling programs such as this one.
"It ensures population numbers are robust and vulnerable native species have the best chance of reintroduction," Ms Dowling said.
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the new wildlife enclosure at Booderee would play a critical role in protecting the park's eastern quoll population.
"Captive breeding and reintroduction programs such as this one at Booderee are vital in boosting vulnerable native animal populations," Ms Plibersek said.
"This project shows us just how important collaboration and partnerships are in protecting threatened species."
