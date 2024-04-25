The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Tasmanian wildlife sanctuary helps restore endangered quoll to mainland

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 25 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary Owner Androo Kelly with Trowunna manager conservation programs Emily Dowling and WWF rewildling program manager Rob Brewster. Picture supplied
Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary Owner Androo Kelly with Trowunna manager conservation programs Emily Dowling and WWF rewildling program manager Rob Brewster. Picture supplied

The Eastern quoll is resting easy in its natural habitat on the mainland thanks to the efforts of Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary in the state's North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.