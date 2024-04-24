Good samaritan swore at Launceston police when rescue attempt stalled

A Mowbray man who swore at police when stymied in his attempts to help distressed animals was not convicted when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Andrew Dillion Smith pleaded guilty to a count of using abusive language to a police officer and to a count of failing to appear in court on February 14.
Police prosecutor Giuliano Ercole said that Smith had animals in distress in his four-wheel drive at 3:15 a.m. on December 23, 2023.
"The defendant wound down his window and yelled f---ing dickheads toward police," Mr Ercole said.
Defence lawyer Mark Doyle said Mr Smith believed the dogs had not adequately been fed or cared for.
When told that it was not a police problem and that the RSPCA could deal with it the next day, Mr Smith became frustrated.
"His attempt to have the animals treated was effectively rebuffed," Mr Doyle said.
The court heard that Mr Smith spent four to five hours in custody after being arrested.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said the time in custody was enough sanction.
"This is not a situation where no further penalty is necessary," Ms Cure said.
Mr Smith was ordered to pay a court cost of $159.62.
