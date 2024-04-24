Tasmania Fire Service issued its hot tips for preventing fires this winter

The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) responds yearly to hundreds of house fires. Its members don't want your house to be one of them.
Winter and house fire season is coming, and the TFS has issued its best tips for preventing fires in residents' homes.
Between May and September, TFS responds to about 350 house fires caused by residents using open fires, electrical heaters, and other heating systems.
The most common causes of house fires are cooking and heating, cigarettes and candles, and electrical reasons.
Chris Collins, Acting Director of Community Fire Safety at Tasmania Fire Service, said structure fires and their potentially tragic outcomes can be prevented.
"Every winter, we see a large rise in the number of fires, mostly due to the increased use of heating equipment and extra cooking," Mr Collins said.
"Now is the time for households to take a proactive approach to home fire safety to protect the whole family," he said.
According to Mr Collins, "Smoke alarms are your best chance of escaping a house fire alive."
"We recommend having them installed in every sleeping area, hallway, and the top of stairs to ensure you have the earliest possible warning of a fire in your home," he said.
The fire safety director warned about leaving cooking or candles unattended, always clean the lint filter in your clothes dryer and run it on its complete cycle so it cools down the items you are drying, and make sure you keep everything at least two metres from heaters and fireplaces.
"Every household should also have a home fire escape plan, and practice it with your whole family so everyone knows what to do and where to go if a fire breaks out in your house," Mr Collins said.
Tasmania Fire Service offers extensive home fire safety advice online, including child-friendly resources. Visit their website for more information.
