Liberals secure two key independents to form 'stable' minority government

The Liberal government has now secured enough support in the new parliament to govern in minority, after independents David O'Byrne and Kristie Johnston agreed to provide confidence and supply in state parliament.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the deal with the two members on Wednesday, and also published letters from the pair confirming their support.
"I thank both members for their good will and constructive input which have been in the interests of ensuring the stability and certainty Tasmanians desire and deserve," Mr Rockliff said.
The deal with Ms Johnston and Mr O'Byrne came after the government secured a deal with the three Jacqui Lambie Network members earlier this month.
Under that deal, the JLN members agreed to support the Liberals on confidence and censure votes, appropriation and revenue bills and on parliamentary motions that bind the government.
The JLN deal is also conditional on the commission of an independent review of Tasmania's budget within six months, including financial modelling behind Hobart's Macquarie Point project and stadium.
With the support of the three JLN members secured, Mr Rockliff still needed support from at least one more independent in order to form a stable minority government.
He has now achieved this.
Ms Johnston confirmed she would provide confidence to the government, except in cases where it demonstrated "corruption, wrongdoing, or gross mismanagement of a portfolio".
Mr O'Byrne set similar caveats for his support in his letter to the Premier.
"You will have my support on any motions of no-confidence before the House except where the issues raised involve corruption, gross incompetence or serious misbehaviour by you or your Ministers, or reprehensible failures of policy and governance," he wrote.
"Where I have concerns that would cause me to lose confidence in your Government, I will raise them with you in the first instance and give you an opportunity to resolve them before pursuing or supporting any no-confidence motion."
Mr O'Byrne said he would "carefully consider" the merits of any censure motion against the government, but said he would not support "frivolous or opportunistic proposals".
