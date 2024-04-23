The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'I'm going to touch you here, because...': Informed consent at the doctors

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 24 2024 - 7:57am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'I'm going to touch you here, because...': Informed consent at the doctors
'I'm going to touch you here, because...': Informed consent at the doctors

Sexual assault support experts are pushing for a better understanding of consent to help prevent inappropriate interactions between health workers and their patients or clients.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.