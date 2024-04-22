State's economic slide blamed on electricity shortages

Labor leader Dean Winter claims Tasmania's economy is slowing because we don't have enough power available to facilitate growth.
Speaking during a visit to Abel Energy's Powerfuels' project at the old Bell Bay power station, Mr Winter said the latest snapshot of the state's economy by Commonwealth Securities showed that Tasmanian growth was slowing and its population stagnating.
"The CommSec report shows our economy is slowing and jobs are going backwards," Mr Winter said.
The Tasmanian economy is slowing because we don't have enough power available for it to grow," Mr Winter said.
"In order to change that, we need to get more power into the grid, and we have one of the most exciting opportunities Tasmania ever seen here at Bell Bay."
He said the project to build a massive plant to turn electricity and water into methanol fuel would create over 200 jobs and provide enormous benefit to the state's coffers.
But he said Liberal government inaction and stalling meant that the company pursuing the project - Abel Energy - has not yet been able to secure sufficient power supplies to make an investment decision.
"Hydro Tasmania has told at least 10 Tasmanian businesses that they can't provide them with more than 50 megawatts of power, including Abel Energy," Mr Winter said.
He blamed government red tape for slowing down approvals and development processes for electricity generation projects, such as the Robbins Island wind farm off the North-West coast.
"Robbins Island has been plagued with objections and with conditions that were put on it by the Tasmanian government," he said.
"Robbins Island developers ACEN] have been through a planning approvals process, but again they've been pushed back into a planning process and a Supreme Court process that is going to further delay that project.
"Without getting power into the grid though Robbins Island, we simply can't have new manufacturing like this proposed here by Abel Energy."
Labor energy spokesperson Janie Finlay said the Liberal government has dawdled in enticing new energy investment for a decade.
She said Labor would keep pressuring the government to ensure new generation is brought online in the state.
She said Labor would keep the pressure on the government to ensure projects like Abel Energy's and a similar project near Burnie by HIF Global can generate jobs for Tasmanians.
Former Energy Minister Guy Barnett said growing Tasmania's electricity resources was a priority.
"We have the needs, we have the supply that we need for now, but we need to grow, we've always acknowledged that," he said.
"That's why we are planning to grow our renewable energy credentials."
Hydro Tasmania is nearing a final investment decision on its project to upgrade the Tarraleah hydropower scheme in the Central Highlands, which presently generates about 6.5 per cent of the state's energy.
The upgrade project would increase its peak capacity from 90 MW at present to above 190 MW, at a cost over over $1 billion.
Another Hydro project to develop a 750 MW-capacity pumped hydro facility at Lake Cethana, would likely only move forward after the final investment decision of the Marinus Link Bass Strait interconnector project.
