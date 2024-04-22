The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Magistrate reluctantly considers home detention over Waverley gun safe theft

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 23 2024 - 7:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Ravenswood man who broke into a Waverley house and stole knives and guns may be sentenced to home detention. Picture by Craig George
A Ravenswood man who broke into a Waverley house and stole knives and guns may be sentenced to home detention. Picture by Craig George

A magistrate is reluctantly considering a period of home detention after a Ravenswood man burgled a house and stole a gun safe containing three rifles and a shotgun.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.