Devils girls lead way in Giant Western Sydney double-header

There were mixed fortunes for the Tassie Devils under-18 teams when they had the chance to take on the Greater Western Sydney Academy teams on Sunday.
Playing at the NSW team's Blacktown Oval, the Devils girls ran away with a 45-point victory just a couple of hours before the men went down by a couple of goals.
Kingborough's Josephine Rose was the star for Tassie in the morning match, kicking four goals and being named among her team's best.
Clarence's Ava Read added three goals and Old Scotch's Tunisha Kikoak two as the visitors won all four quarters and stormed home in the last.
Leading by 20 points at the final break, Tassie piled on five goals to one to finish 13.9 (87) to 6.6 (42) victors.
Matilda Rockliff, Mischa Barwin, Eliza Wylie, Mackenzie Williams and Lucah Conkie were also named among their best players.
Majella Day kicked half of the GWS goals.
With a win and loss from their two matches, Tassie sit eighth of 18 teams in the Talent League Girls and face another mainland trip next Sunday when they play GWV Rebels at La Trobe University.
The Devils boys were unable to hold onto a half-time lead as they went down 11.8 (74) to 9.8 (62).
Outscoring their hosts in both opening terms established a 13-point advantage but the Giants almost doubled their score in the third - kicking four goals to one - and continued to increase their advantage in the last.
Clarence's Fletcher Richards led the goal-kicking as Riley Hamilton bagged four for the Giants.
Three losses from as many games has the Devils in 13th place in the 18-team comp ahead of a clash with Northern Territory next Sunday at La Trobe University.
