The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Devils girls lead way in Giant Western Sydney double-header

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 21 2024 - 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tunisha Kikoak playing for Old Scotch against Bridgenorth. Picture by Paul Scambler
Tunisha Kikoak playing for Old Scotch against Bridgenorth. Picture by Paul Scambler

There were mixed fortunes for the Tassie Devils under-18 teams when they had the chance to take on the Greater Western Sydney Academy teams on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.