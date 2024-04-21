'Unbelievable' win marks start of Saints' new dawn

Having never played a minute of football before Saturday, there would have been long odds for Brooke Berry to be the first goal-kicker in St Pats' women's team history.
But as she marked and duly slotted it through, an eruption of joy could be seen and heard at Scottsdale as the Saints took a first-quarter lead against Longford in the NTFAW gala day.
"It was my favourite part of the day," coach Roger Menzie said of the goal.
"She wouldn't be the girl I thought would kick the first goal for the club ever, but it was absolutely fantastic."
The game was a physical arm-wrestle in the second and third terms with the Saints leading by seven points at the final break.
Following a skirmish just before three-quarter-time, Menzie said the squad "settled and just played football".
What resulted was a three-goals-to-one final term as the Saints stormed to a 5.8 (38) to 2.5 (17) win.
"It was an awesome moment for the whole club," Menzie said.
"Everyone was excited about it. The boys were playing in Perth and they all knew about it straight away and as soon as I got there the whole club was just up and about, it was really good."
Emphasising fun as being critical to how the group will play, Menzie believed the win was just the latest addition to what has been a massive positive for the club ever since the women's team was confirmed to play in the NTFAW division one.
"The atmosphere in the club has just changed so much, it's unbelievable to have the girls around," he said.
With their first game and win checked off, the Saints' next challenge is about as tough as it gets, with a trip to reigning premiers Deloraine on the cards.
The Roos were impressive to start their premiership defence on Saturday, outlasting Meander Valley by 11 points in a memorable grand final replay.
While the make-up of Deloraine's squad has changed, dominant forces like league best and fairest Hannah Mitchell-Grima (two goals) appear to be just as dangerous.
But Menzie does not intend to make the trip west for the sake of it.
"I had a bit of a look at their game yesterday and Deloraine have got a few new girls as well and they've had a few girls leave," he said.
"It'll be interesting, if we get a full squad together I think we can be up there with them. I reckon next week will tell where we're at with the girls."
