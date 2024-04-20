Fresh faces adding to Thistles' premiership defence in one-sided weekend

If the rest of the competition were hoping Old Scotch would come back to the NTFA division one field in 2024, Saturday sent an emphatic message that they were out of luck.
On a weekend with 65, 73 and 81-point winning margins, the Thistles' 132-point demolition of Bridport (24.17 (161) to 4.5 (29)) stands out as the only to reach three figures as 12 players entered the goals column to celebrate the side's first home game of the season.
With the NTCA Ground the best coach Brayley Coombes had ever seen it and perfect football weather to match, the skills of Old Scotch's top brass were on full display.
Conceding six goals in the first quarter, the Seagulls were on the back foot from the outset, but by half-time the game was already out of reach.
Nine goals in the second term meant the hosts were three points shy of three figures at the main break.
While Old Scotch's scoring slowed down from there, Bridport managed just two behinds in the second half to ensure their trip down from the coast was a miserable one.
"It was a traditional NTCA-type game, the southern end was predominantly the scoring end even though it was only a really light breeze today, but we just managed to really capitalise well in that second quarter," Coombes said.
"Throughout the game our fitness really stood out and that's a credit to the boys because they've done the work throughout preseason."
John McKenzie and the returning Fletcher Seymour reminded those who had forgotten last year's grand final how dominant they can be through the middle, but it was a new arrival from South Launceston who led the way up front.
Jack Colgrave booted five majors for the second-consecutive week to extend his impressive start in new colours.
"He's really come into our system knowing that he has to work on some things and, to his credit, he's just continued to get better and better each week," Coombes said.
"He understands his limitations and what makes him good and what things he needs to continue to improve on and he's taken every bit of feedback on board and he's really starting to play some nice footy."
Elsewhere, the closest game of the round was at the unlikely venue of Perth as St Pats 'hosted' East Coast.
The Swans led at every break and took advantage of the Saints' poor conversion of opportunities with the final score reading 16.12 (108) to 5.13 (43).
It extends a winless start to last season's grand finalists' campaign, with the Saints 0-3 entering their bye.
Lilydale and Perth kept their unbeaten records intact - the Demons belting Old Launcestonians 17.13 (115) to 5.4 (34) and the Magpies leaving Westbury 17.19 (121) to 7.6 (48) victors against Meander Valley. UTAS and Evandale had the bye.
