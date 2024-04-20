What do you want improved? Public views sought on Tasman Highway upgrades

The state government is inviting feedback from the community on ways to improve the Tasman Highway between Sorell and Launceston.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the consultation would help them identify a priority list of opportunities to improve the 390-kilometre section of the highway.
"Many of those [Tasman Highway] users are actually people in small communities who rely on it for their daily living," Mr Ferguson said.
"We even want to hear from people about simple things like pedestrian facilities, and where children wait for school buses and where we need to have improved facilities ... we really want to hear from everyday Tasmanians.
"Opportunities may include improving safety and traffic flow issues, active and public transport options and upgrades that would support economic growth."
A community consultation period will run until May 20, and will include a variety of ways the public can share their views.
These include an online survey and interactive map and public displays at Sorell, Launceston, Dorset, Break O'Day and Glamorgan Spring Bay council offices.
There will also be 10 consultation sessions at various locations and dates where members of the project team will be available to answer questions and people can provide feedback.
Mr Ferguson said the feedback received would be used to identify what is important to the community.
"[It will] help us prioritise projects in developing the strategy and a list of short, medium and long-term improvement opportunities that can be put forward for funding," Mr Ferguson said.
Full details of how you can be involved, including through the survey, map, displays and sessions, are available on the Transport website.
