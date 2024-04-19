Our best photos as West Tamar association greats gather for NTFA footy clash

West Tamar football greats gathered at Parrot Park on Thursday ahead of the annual Allan Stevens Cup clash between NTFA premier division sides Bridgenorth and George Town.
The Parrots will honour former clubs from the West Tamar region this weekend, including the likes of Sidmouth, Exeter, Rosevears, Beaconsfield and Beauty Point.
Mike Squires, Mike James, Alvyn Scolyer and Peter Turmine took time to reflect on the 1964 and 1969 West Tamar Association representative photos.
Meanwhile, the Parrots will wear a heritage guernsey for the match.
The blue and white guernsey, featuring the initials 'WT', is a modern take on the West Tamar representative jumper from decades ago.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs took these pictures at Bridgenorth Football Club.
The Parrots host George Town at Bridgenorth Recreation Ground on Saturday at 2pm.
