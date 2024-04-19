The Examiner
'I never stopped looking': Man finds his stolen boat after nine years

Saree Salter
Saree Salter
Updated April 20 2024 - 11:34am, first published 7:30am
Michael Newton, of Longford, found his boat after it went missing nine years ago. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Michael Newton, of Longford, found his boat after it went missing nine years ago. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Nine years ago Michael Newton had his beloved boat stolen from his garage in Cimitiere Street. Earlier this year he found it - by accident.

Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

