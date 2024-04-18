Woman set to walk free after 'significant period of time' behind bars

A Rocherlea woman is due to walk free from prison, with the threat of further jail time hanging over her head.
Jadene Emily Wicks, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 18, 2024.
She had previously pleaded guilty to a raft of drug offences, theft, perverting justice by stating a false name and driving offences.
These included driving while disqualified, drug driving, and falsely displaying registration plates.
Wicks' prior offending also included evading police, and she was sentenced to a five-month prison stay on this matter in March, 2024.
This was backdated to November 2023, and due to end on April 19.
The latest charge dated back to May 2023, when Wicks did not pay for a secondhand car.
Police prosecutor Michael Bonde said Wicks had agreed to purchase the vehicle for $1800 and, after collecting the car from the seller, drove it to Launceston.
The seller had agreed to let Wicks drive the car to collect the payment and return.
Wicks did not do this, and after several repeated attempts to contact her the seller contacted police.
In a subsequent police interview, Wicks claimed she had paid for the vehicle and was in "constant contact" with the seller.
Wicks also told police the car had mechanical issues.
Police eventually recovered the car, and Mr Bonde said it was "in such a state it was no longer functional" leading police to seek compensation on behalf of the seller.
There was some debate between defence counsel Grant Tucker and Mr Bonde over the value of the car, and Mr Tucker said Wicks told him the agreed price was $1500.
Mr Bonde said police were happy to seek compensation for the $1500, rather than the $1800 initially sought.
Mr Tucker said the five months in prison was a "significant period of time" and asked magistrate Simon Brown to consider the possibility of a drug treatment order.
Mr Brown said some of the matters before him - which dated to 2017 in some cases - were "now really ancient", while others showed a clear pattern of dishonest behaviour.
Mr Brown continued, and said there was a "clear link" between these offences and Wicks' drug use.
The magistrate said he was satisfied Wicks was eligible for a drug treatment order, which carried a 10-month prison sentence if she did not comply.
This included conditions that she stopped taking drugs and consuming alcohol, and undergoing random screening tests.
Mr Brown also disqualified Wicks from driving for a total of 23 months across the charges.
He said this was shorter than if he simply added up the penalties attached to the offences, but to do that would have led to an "enormous, probably crushing" punishment.
