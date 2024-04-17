Tasmania can use it's net-zero status for a low carbon manufacturing hub

Around Australia industry and government are positioning to be clean energy superpowers. Tasmania has a legitimate claim to be an existing clean energy superpower. The island runs on 90-100 per cent clean electricity, and has claimed net-zero status under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
On 11 April 2024 Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed the government's "Future Made in Australia" plan. The plan is ambitious, seeking to kick start a clean energy powered manufacturing renaissance across Australia, as the world continues to phase out polluting fossil fuels in favour of cheaper clean energy. The stage is set and Tasmania has been presented with a unique opportunity to leverage our abundant clean energy and declare itself a low carbon services and manufacturing hub.
On the Prime Minister's plan, it's important to note that not all manufacturing and manufacturing jobs are created equally. Australia and Tasmania will benefit most by value adding with specialized and advanced manufacturing, ie. making boats and diggers rather than making screws. Tasmania is a perfect example of this, we're at the end of the global supply chain, yet our advanced manufacturing sector is strong thanks to the grit and determination of Tasmanian business leaders, a supportive policy environment, and cheap abundant clean energy.
Through hard work and determination Tasmanian businesses are leading the world in advanced manufacturing for a post carbon world. To name a few prominent examples, Incat is building a world-first 130m fully battery electric catamaran at its derwent park plant. Sea Forest, based in Triabunna, grows red Asparagopsis algae before manufacturing it into a feed additive for livestock. The additive is being used at a commercial scale to reduce methane emissions and has a huge potential global market (look out for Eco-milk next time you're shopping). Meanwhile in Burnie, Elphinstone, a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment; is developing fully battery electric vehicles for underground hard rock mining.
These are just a few examples among dozens of Tasmania businesses that deserve support to expand and employ more Tasmanians under "Future Made in Australia" and other state and federal government initiatives. Similar policies in the US, Asia and Europe have created a market signal for huge private investment and generated tens of thousands of new jobs. The policy is an opportunity to employ more Tasmanians in manufacturing and services backed by clean energy, and builds the case for Tasmania to declare itself a low carbon, clean energy manufacturing and services hub.
Whilst Tasmania's electricity is net-zero emissions, only about 40 per cent of our total primary energy consumption is met with clean energy, the rest comes from coal, oil and gas (Australian Energy Statistics). Even here in clean green Tasmania, there is still a huge amount of work to do. Opportunities abound to develop skills and knowledge for a low emissions world whilst creating high value jobs.
Jack Redpath is the Principal at Carbon Zero Initiative.
