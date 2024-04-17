Tasmania can use it's net-zero status for a low carbon manufacturing hub

These are just a few examples among dozens of Tasmania businesses that deserve support to expand and employ more Tasmanians under "Future Made in Australia" and other state and federal government initiatives. Similar policies in the US, Asia and Europe have created a market signal for huge private investment and generated tens of thousands of new jobs. The policy is an opportunity to employ more Tasmanians in manufacturing and services backed by clean energy, and builds the case for Tasmania to declare itself a low carbon, clean energy manufacturing and services hub.