Motivated, driven and ready to go: NTFAW division one season preview

Coach: Brad Powe
Co-captains: Renee Walker and Hannah Mitchell-Grima
Last year: Premiers
Ins: Nicole Poke, Kat Parker, Emily Ladysmith (all Ulverstone), Tayla Smith (returning from injury), Brittany Donoghue, Estia Chilcott, Eadie Elmer, Phoenix Newitt
Outs: Lily James (injury), Claudia Loone, Jacinta Fiahlo (both newborns), Charlotte Layton (mainland), Ella McLennan, Lily Maxfield
Coach's comment: "We are working hard on building a pathway for the future with training nights held with under-17 and under-14 girls over the last few weeks. There's some exciting talent coming through and it's great to see the senior girls embracing the young group. We've had a few changes in the off-season with a few girls enjoying exciting moments in their lives by starting a family - a few girls are a little undecided but remain involved in the club. It's great to see new faces to the club and they have already embraced our focus on building a great culture and looking forward to seeing our improvements as we build into the year."
Players to watch: Kiarna Lehman, Georgie Bowman
Coach: Rickie Wells
Captain: Jenni Hughes
Last year: Fifth
Outs: Georgia Rowley, Isobelle Woods, Grace Clark
Coach's comment: "Plenty of player turnover in the off-season means a fresh approach - experience out and new numbers to footy and the club means exciting times at Evandale. We know we have to compete and learn each week and worry about what we can control and nothing else matters at this stage."
Player to watch: Hope Brooks
Coach: Jodie Clifford
Captain: TBC
Last year: Preliminary finalists
Ins: Sam Fifita (rugby), Lynn Flint (South Launceston), Kelsie Barlett, Tameka Johnston, Lily Jarman, Jasmine Digney (from injury), Charlotte Long (year off), Molly Clark (overseas)
Outs: Chantelle Clark (injured), Libby Burt
Coach's comment: "We have a young group who are motivated and keen to learn. Making the game fun and open to everyone is important for our club."
Players to watch: Letitia Hancock, Taylar Marshall, Briana Hinkley
Co-coaches: Dwayne Beeton and Andrew Barron
Co-captains: Sian Beeton and Georgia Barron
Last year: Semi-final
Ins: Charlie Giddins (Meander Valley), Marlie Lukic, Georgia Rowley, Isobelle Woods (all Evandale), Ellen Brickhill, Janaha Beeton (both returning), Brandi Hurst, Ella White (both first-year players)
Outs: Indi Headland, Meg Cornish, Naomi Edwards, Nikki Eastoe, Sophie Hawkins, Georgia Barron
Coach's comment: "We had a group discussion at the start of the year and it came back that they want to get 10 per cent better, 10 per cent fitter, 10 per cent better attitude and 10 per cent more communication. We shortened the season up, last year we started in November and trained 11 months for nine games, so this year we didn't start until mid-January. The girls are going very well and it's all player-driven at the moment."
Players to watch: Charlie Giddins, Halle Pearce, Sian Beeton, Georgia Rowley, Narine Maurangi, Ellen Brickhill, Makayla White, Marlie Lukic
Coach: Leon Nichols
Captain: Jade Nichols
Last year: Sixth
Ins: Tayla Farrell (Scottsdale), Jaellene Bailey (East Coast), Chloe Fellows (Evandale), Jayde Brazendale (South Launceston/Latrobe), Brittany Grice (Hillwood)
Outs: Paige Crooks (Mainland), Shantelle Mackey (St Pats)
Coach's comment: "It's very exciting times for Longford, we've got nine new players that will be playing their first game with us on the weekend. We've been in the comp three years and I think we will be well improved on last year. We will hopefully tick the boxes provided to take the next step."
Players to watch: Libby McGrath, Eden Sheehan, Jade Nichols, Shae Nichols, Jayde Brazendale, Brittany Grice
Co-coaches: Charlotte How and Kia Rogers
Co-captains: Emma Groves and Caitlyn Lee
Last year: Grand finalists
Ins: Marley Brown, Teesh Johns, Grace Jones, Eva Wadley, Piaf George
Outs: Shannon Crawford, Taylor King, Jorja Marshall (all retired), Charlie Giddins (Hillwood), Jacqui Hodgkinson (St Pats), Tori Davis (Evandale)
Coaches' comment: "Losing back-to-back grand finals is never an easy thing to come back from but we are extremely proud of the girls and the continued effort to improve for themselves and their teammates. We used the feedback from the players to work on continuing to improve. Our new recruits bring some key positions and experience that we've been looking for. We have been rocked by some big injuries this season and last season and we are hoping that we see a couple return to the side."
Players to watch: Maddie Howe, Dakota De Haan, Jemma Lawrence
Coach: Roger Menzie
Captain: Naomi Hassell
Coach's comment: "I'm very excited about how the girls have come together. They are very excited about playing this week as they've put the hard work in over the pre-season."
Players to watch: Sarah Brown, Naomi Hassell
