Motivated, driven and ready to go: NTFAW division one season preview

Coach's comment: "We are working hard on building a pathway for the future with training nights held with under-17 and under-14 girls over the last few weeks. There's some exciting talent coming through and it's great to see the senior girls embracing the young group. We've had a few changes in the off-season with a few girls enjoying exciting moments in their lives by starting a family - a few girls are a little undecided but remain involved in the club. It's great to see new faces to the club and they have already embraced our focus on building a great culture and looking forward to seeing our improvements as we build into the year."