The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate says time served not a strong enough deterrent for repeat offender

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Newnham man who breached a court order within days of his release from jail was sentenced to further time behind bars by a Launceston magistrate. Picture by Craig George
A Newnham man who breached a court order within days of his release from jail was sentenced to further time behind bars by a Launceston magistrate. Picture by Craig George

A Newnham man has been given a 60-day jail stay by a magistrate after his "understandable human concern" led to a breach of a family violence order.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.