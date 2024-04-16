The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Nothing but further delays': Greens call for slaughterhouse report

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
April 17 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has claimed that the government is overdue on a taskforce report into Tasmanian abattoirs. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Tasmanian Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has claimed that the government is overdue on a taskforce report into Tasmanian abattoirs. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The state government has held firm against claims that it's "dragging its feet" on a taskforce report into Tasmanian slaughterhouses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.