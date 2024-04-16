Longford woman pleads not guilty to allegations over $60k of stolen property

A Longford woman alleged to have been in possession of $60,000 of stolen property pleaded not guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court.
Kelsey Deane Jordan, 31, pleaded not guilty through defence lawyer Emily Hindle to unlawful possession of property and possession of a controlled plant on April 4.
She pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle stealing from Invermay in September 2023.
She pleaded not guilty to a series of crimes in Prospect Vale alleged on March 31 including aggravated burglary, stealing jewellery and other items worth $5620, motor vehicle stealing and three counts of driving while disqualified in Longford.
She pleaded guilty to using a computer with intent to defraud.
Jordan pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a Commonwealth bankcard, and using a computer with intent to defraud.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard told magistrate Ken Stanton that up to 13 witnesses would be required for a hearing.
Jordan was granted an in-custody hearing date of May 17 2024 as well as facts and sentence.
The court heard that the guilty pleas entered in a court appearance on March 27, on which she received bail, would put Jordan in breach of a suspended jail sentence.
In an appearance on April 5 magistrate Evan Hughes denied bail and remanded Jordan in custody.
Jordan yelled loudly when taken back to custody saying she should have received bail because she had not hurt anybody.
A Tasmania Police press release on April 5 stated that a 32-year-old Longford man had been charged with aggravated burglary, burglary, stealing and unlawful possession and would appear in court on May 15.
