The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Excavator operator guilty of health and safety breach that broke man's pelvis

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
April 17 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Launceston magistrate found a Newstead building contractor guilty of breaching the Work Health and Safety Act. Picture by Craig George
A Launceston magistrate found a Newstead building contractor guilty of breaching the Work Health and Safety Act. Picture by Craig George

A building contractor who broke another man's pelvis in a worksite incident has been found guilty of breaching the Work Health and Safety Act.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.