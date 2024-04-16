Drivers had to take 'extreme evasive action' when car smashed through barrier

A 41-year-old man driving on three deflated tyres smashed through a barrier on the Midland Highway, causing drivers to take extreme evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.
Nikolas Leigh Ferrall 41 pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates court to a count of dangerous driving on February 25 2024.
Under law changes in 2017, a maximum sentence of 21 years in jail can be imposed for dangerous driving.
Counts of motor vehicle stealing, stealing, two counts of evading police in aggravated circumstances, three counts of driving while disqualified were adjourned indefinitely by magistrate Simon Brown.
Ferrall was driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton south on the Midland Highway from Illawarra Rd to south of Melton Mowbray, where the vehicle was intercepted, and he was taken into custody at about 11 am.
His dangerous driving occurred over more than an hour.
Particulars of his guilty plea include swerving in and out of the lane, attempting to overtake vehicles, and overtaking vehicles on a blind corner on Illawarra Rd at speeds of up to 120 km/h.
He overtook several vehicles on the inside of the Midland Highway roadway and swerved multiple times onto the wrong side of the road.
He overtook a vehicle towing a caravan on the inside of the road, causing the driver to take evasive action.
Ferrall drove up to 130 km and overtook several vehicles in a 110 km zone on the Midland Highway.
He drove at 95kmh through gravel roadworks, with a speed limit of 60kmh, on the incorrect side of the road.
He drove at 120kmh in an 80kmh zone and went on three deflated tyres on the Midland Highway in a 65kmh zone.
Mr Brown remanded Ferrall in custody and committed him to the Supreme Court for sentence on June 3 2024.
In December 2022, a Trevallyn man was jailed for three years for dangerous driving and a further nine months for driving while disqualified and evading police.
In 2021, Ferrall was jailed for nine months for stealing a car and setting fire to it in a remote forestry area near Underwood.
In May 2020, he was sentenced to 25 weeks in jail for stealing, three counts of motor vehicle stealing, and two counts of unlawful possession of property.
