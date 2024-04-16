The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drivers had to take 'extreme evasive action' when car smashed through barrier

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 16 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikolas Leigh Ferrall Picture Facebook
Nikolas Leigh Ferrall Picture Facebook

A 41-year-old man driving on three deflated tyres smashed through a barrier on the Midland Highway, causing drivers to take extreme evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.