'Quarrelsome' pub patron fined for fighting others, insulting police officer

A Launceston magistrate gave a Bridport man a stern dressing down, after his poor behaviour during a night out on the town landed him in court.
Benjamin Robert Viney, 26, pleaded guilty to one count each of acting in a violent, quarrelsome or disorderly manner on licensed premises, and using abusive language towards a police officer in the Launceston Magistrates Court on April 15, 2024.
The charges stemmed from a night out in Bridport in July 2023, when Viney was drinking at the Bridport Bay Inn.
Police prosecutor Kate Woodgate said an argument between the venue's manager and a group of men, who had previously been told to leave the premises, broke out at the bar's entrance.
Ms Woodgate told the court they were Viney's friends, however defence counsel Mathew Williams later clarified while Viney knew the men he "would not describe them as friends".
Ms Woodgate said the argument escalated and Viney became involved, throwing a punch which led to a "large disturbance" involving multiple members of the public and venue staff.
After being ejected from the premises, Viney then went to the nearby Bridport Hotel.
There he was approached by a Tasmania Police officer who told him he had to leave the venue, prompting Viney to call the constable a "c**t", a "f**kwit" and a "loser" before heading home.
Mr Williams said Viney had joined the fight with the intention of separating those involved, and throwing a punch was an "unnecessary response" which only served to escalate the situation.
The defence counsel said Viney did not have any justification for verbally abusing the police officer, and he acknowledged they were "just trying to do their job".
Magistrate Simon Brown fined Viney $500 across both charges, and reprimanded the man over his behaviour.
"You got involved in an altercation when you needn't have," Mr Brown said.
"You should know how to manage yourself while out drinking better than this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.